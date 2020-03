NEW ORLEANS– NOPD officers are searching for 26-year-old Abhijit Bhairavkar who has been missing since October 2019.

Bhairavkar was last known to be staying in the New Orleans area. He is described as an Indian male, thin build and approximately 5’11” tall.

Anyone who sees Abhijit Bhairavkar, or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010.