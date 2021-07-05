NOPD asks for help in locating 56-year-old missing man

Chadroy Hayes (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for a local man reported missing to Second District officers over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The reporting person told police that 56-year-old Chadroy Hayes was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, in the 4100 block of Elba Street.

Hayes was last seen wearing a green plaid pajama shirt, black sweatpants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Chadroy Hayes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.