Matthew Leger

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has requested the public’s assistance in finding a 48-year-old man reported as missing.

Matthew Leger was last seen on April 29.

Leger stands six-foot, and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with additional information on Leger’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.