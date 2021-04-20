NOPD asks community to remain ‘calm’ following Chauvin trial, says ‘real reform is here’

NEW ORLEANS — Prior to the Minneapolis jury verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin trial following the death of George Floyd, the New Orleans Police Department issued a letter to its own local residents to remain “calm and composed” no matter the outcome.

The letter signed by NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, also reinforced its belief of a “positive change” in New Orleans and making its way around the country, as well as stating that “real law enforcement reform is here now, and it is here to stay.”

See the letter from Superintendent Ferguson in its entirety posted in the image below: