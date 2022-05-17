NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Members of the New Orleans Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kaylynn Brown.

She was reported missing today, May 17.

According to investigators, Kaylynn was last seen exiting a transportation vehicle at the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Market Streets.

Kaylynn has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Kaylynn Brown is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.