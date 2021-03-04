NOPD arrests teenager wanted in connection with First, Second, and Sixth District burglaries

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male juvenile for his involvement in a Sixth District armed robbery, as well as several incidents in the First, Second, and Sixth Districts.

On Tuesday, March 2, Sixth District Person’s Crime detectives, NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad, and the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested the wanted subject.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the execution of that warrant, officers recovered the following items:

A stolen black Glock 19 with a tan grip

An Aero Precision x15 rifle, along with armor-piercing 5.56 rounds

Black gloves, ski masks, and a small plastic bag containing 97 ecstasy pills (MDMA).

The arrested juvenile subject was booked and charged with:

Illegal possession of Schedule I Narcotic with intent to Distribute

Illegal Possession of a Firearm while in possession of Scheduled Narcotic

Two counts of Illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The arrested juvenile subject was also wanted in connection with the following incidents:

2 counts relative to simple burglary and 2 counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the First District

5 counts relative to simple burglary, 2 counts relative to attempted simple burglary of vehicle and 3 counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the First District

3 counts relative to simple burglary and 3 counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the First District

1 count relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

2 counts relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

1 count relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

12 counts relative to simple burglary and 12 counts relative to simple criminal damage to property in the Second District

3 counts Relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

1 count relative to illegal possession of stolen things in the Sixth District

2 counts relative to simple burglary in the Sixth District

Anyone with additional information on any of these incidents is asked to Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.