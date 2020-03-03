NOPD arrests teenager in connection to four car break-ins, possibly more

New Orleans – The NOPD announced an arrest in connection to a series of car break-ins on February 8 and 9.

On February 17, officers arrested 18-year-old Brandon Hamilton in connection to these auto burglaries.

Hamilton is believed to have burglarized multiple cars in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of River Oaks Drive, 4600 block of Berkley Drive, and 3500 block of Hyman Street.

Hamilton was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found a large amount of stolen property and a window puncher.

Hamilton was booked on several counts of criminal damage, simple burglary of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools for crime, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with additional information regarding this subject is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.