NOPD arrests teenager for multiple vehicle burglaries

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in January.

The incidents involved a silver Lexus SUV, bearing Louisiana license plate number 678BAN and a white Honda Ridgeline, bearing Texas license plate number KHW3454.

The juvenile was apprehended on February 12 by Second District Task Force officers, along with representatives from the Fifth and Sixth districts. The subject was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center, where he was booked.

Investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.