NOPD arrests teen carrying pot, loaded gun

NEW ORLEANS – A 17-year-old is behind bars after undercover NOPD officers spotted the teen smoking marijuana, and a search of the teen turned up a concealed handgun.

The arrest took place just before midnight on February 11 in the Eighth District, which includes the French Quarter and CBD.

The undercover officers, who were not in uniform, smelled a strong odor of marijuana and spotted two teens passing a joint back and forth. When the officers identified themselves, both men fled.

The officers caught up to a 17-year-old, while the other man escaped. A search of the teen turned up marijuana and a loaded handgun, according to the NOPD.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for illegal possession of a concealed weapon and with resisting an officer by flight.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.