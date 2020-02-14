NOPD arrests suspect in connection with seven armed robberies across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, the NOPD announced an arrest in connection with seven armed robberies that occurred throughout New Orleans.

On February 8, 48-year-old Matthew Moore was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the 1300 block of Marigny Street that night. Through further investigation, Moore was found to be the perpetrator of an earlier armed robbery that occurred about 20 minutes prior in the 1330 block of Governor Nicholls Street, in the First District.

Additionally, detectives have linked Moore to five other armed robbery incidents, including:

February 2, 2020 at about 11:51 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue, in the First District

February 2, 2020 at about 4:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Henriette Delile Street, in the Fifth Disrict

February 2, 2020 at about 3:29 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kerelec Street, in the Eighth District

January 27, 2020, at about 12:05 a.m. in the 900 block of Mandeville Street

Moore was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

