NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a homicide that happened on March 25.

According to NOPD, 57-year-old Armand Labranch was arrested on a murder charge from an incident that happened in the 3000 block of Eagle Street.

Reports show the evening of March 25, NOPD Second District officers responded to a reported aggravated battery by shooting at the location. When police arrived at the location they reportedly found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead according to NOPD.

Investigators said that on March 28, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Derwin Bernard.

NOPD Homicide Unit detectives reported that they identified Labranch as the perpetrator in the incident. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on one count of second-degree murder.

On May 5,officers located Labranch and arrested him without incident. Labranch was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.