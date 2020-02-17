NOPD arrests man in connection with stolen Jackson Square artist carts

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, the NOPD announced that they had made an arrest in connection with the thefts of several artist carts in the Jackson Square area on January 31.

Through investigation, detectives determined 42-year-old Landon Semones the perpetrator in this incident and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Semones turned himself in to NOPD officers on February 17.

Semones, who is also known by the name “Dade Murphy,” was transported and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for unauthorized entry into a business and 11 counts of theft.

At about 11:25 a.m. on Jan. 31, NOPD Eighth District officers responded to a call of a theft in the 700 block of Decatur Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a victim who said he had secured his storage cart under the breezeway in the 700 block of Decatur Street on Jan. 30.

When he returned at about 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 31, the breezeway’s security lock had been tampered with. Upon gaining entry, the victim discovered his cart, along with numerous other artist carts typically stored there overnight, was missing.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.