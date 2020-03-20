NOPD arrests man for the kidnapping and attempted murder of a woman in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD has made an arrest in the case of the attempted murder of a woman in New Orleans East on February 20th.

The NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad arrested 29-year-old Randolph Pembrook on March 6th. According to investigators, Pembook forcefully took a woman from a bus stop, drove to the an isolated area of Michoud Boulevard and shot the her multiple times. Because of these factors, detectives obtained a warrant for Pembrook’s arrest for attempted first degree murder, second degree kidnapping, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple criminal damage to property.

Pembrook was transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked accordingly.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.