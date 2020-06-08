NOPD arrests man accused of 2 porch package thefts

Corey Bessard

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man detectives say stole packages off the porches of two separate houses in the same week.

Forty-two-year-old Corey Bessard was arrested on May 29 for the thefts.

Bessard was recorded on surveillance video stealing a package from a house in the 1400 block of 8th Street on May 26. On May 29, the surveillance system of a home in the 1700 block of Toledano Street recorded Bessard stealing another package from that location.

Anyone with further information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.