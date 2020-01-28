NOPD arrests 2 14-year-olds for Algiers shooting

The teens are accused of shooting a woman in the leg

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested two 14-year-old boys for shooting a woman in the leg in Algiers.



The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on January 25 in the 3500 block of Texas Drive, according to the NOPD.



The woman was able to give police a description of the teenage suspects, who were then apprehended a short time later in the area.



Each of the two suspects was carrying a handgun at the time of their arrest.



One of the 14-year-olds has been charged with aggravated second degree battery, while the other was charged with principal to aggravated second degree battery.



Both teens were also charged with illegal carrying of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, according to the NOPD.



The woman who was shot in the leg was taken to the hospital for treatment, and no further information on her condition has been released.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.