NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 7, the New Orleans Police department arrested a suspect accused of committing multiple vehicle burglaries.

NOPD arrested 18-year-old Mckenzie Fair for multiple charges.

According to police reports, police arrested Fair at his home. At the time of his arrest police reported that they found a stolen gun.

Fair was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on 16 counts of simple burglary, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, and one count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, attempted simple burglary, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents or the arrested suspect is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.