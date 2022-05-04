NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in the Desire Area.

According to NOPD, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the incident that happened at the intersection of Alvar and Chickasaw streets that left one person dead.

Reports show the driver of a 2016 Honda Accord was going southbound on Alvar Street at a high rate of speed. The driver then allegedly sped through a red traffic light and crashed with a 2014 Nissan Altima that was turning southbound onto Alvar Street from Chickasaw Street.

The driver of the Honda reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ran onto the median, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

A passenger inside the Honda was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene according to NOPD.

Police reports show that the driver of the Honda and a second passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

As the investigation progressed, investigators learned the Honda was reported stolen on May 1. Members of the NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit reported that they developed and positively identified the known 15-year-old juvenile male suspect as the driver of the Honda.

The teen was located, arrested, and booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center for felony hit-and-run driving with death and possession of stolen property.

Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6201 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.