NOPD arrests 1 man for vehicle break-ins at Notre Dame; 3 suspects still at large

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man they say broke into 41 vehicles parked at Notre Dame Seminary last week, but three suspects remain at large.

The break-ins occurred in the early morning hours of February 28. The suspect, 18-year-old Ma’Leik Ahmad Hundley, is one of four suspects who were recorded on surveillance video smashing the windows of 41 vehicles in search of valuables.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundley has been booked with 38 counts of simple burglary, 40 counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of trespassing, one count of attempted burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, according to the NOPD.

No information has been released about the other three suspects.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to notify Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.