NOPD and U.S. Marshals arrest man responsible for fatal stabbing on N. Dorgenois Street

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday morning, the NOPD announced the arrest of 47-year-old Bryan Andry in connection with this incident.

Andry is believed to be the man responsible for the deadly stabbing of 60-year-old Portia Pollock.

Portia Pollock

The initial call came in around 7:00 a.m. on June 8.

Police responded to the 1500 block of N. Dorgenois Street, after receiving a call of a “carjacking involving an aggravated battery by cutting.”

Upon arrival, Detectives discovered a female victim, later identified as Pollock, suffering from stab wounds.

According to the NOPD, the Pollock was transported to an area hospital but died shortly after as a result of the injuries.

Brian Andry will be charged with second-degree murder for his role in this incident.