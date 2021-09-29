NOPD and Louisiana National Guard look to recruit police officers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana National Guard announced a new opportunity to serve the country and community.

NOPD and Louisiana National Guard are partnering to recruit individuals.

The overall goal is to increase enrollment in both organizations. Increasing manpower for the NOPD will help improve police response times, increase officer visibility, and deter violent crime, as well as aid retention efforts in the LA National Guard.

“We are hoping that citizens who serve in both organizations discover a rewarding career within the NOPD and maintain enrollment in the LA National Guard, while maintaining citizenship in Louisiana, more specifically the New Orleans region,” Captain of the Management Services Bureau, Ceasar Ruffin, said.

NOPD’s Recruitment Office is consistent with its goals to partner with the community in filling its ranks. The two professions consistently intertwine and with awareness that many NOPD officers are either current or former members of the LA National Guard, “It made sense,” Ruffin said.



Of the 1,112 commissioned officers at NOPD, there is at least one officer in each district who also serves with the LA National Guard.



Individuals who serve in a joint capacity with both organizations have a unique opportunity to serve their community and their country. During their off time, officers may be called on to assist with natural disasters, COVID-19 response, and much more.



Minimum Qualifications

At least 20 years old

A high school graduate or possess a state approved G.E.D.

Driver’s license and good driving record

In good physical and psychological condition to perform the essential functions as a police officer.

Disqualifiers

See a list of master disqualifications here.

Salary

Police Recruit – $40,392

Police Officer – $55,566

Senior Officer – $61,588

Sergeant – $73, 262

Lieutenant – $80,029

Benefits

Health, dental and vision insurance

Free life insurance

Paid vacation, sick leave and holidays

Free and or reduced college tuition programs

Retirement plan – 25 years of service – Fully vested 83%; 30 years of service – 100%

Yearly uniform allowance

Home purchase programs.

Education Pay

Higher education degree holders receive an annual bonus. There are also opportunities for tuition reimbursement and loan forgiveness for public service.

Associate degree – $1,000

Bachelor’s degree – $2,000

Master’s and doctorate – $3,000

Military veterans

Expedited hiring as Police Aide after background pre-screen

Assistance with securing GI Bill benefits during paid Academy

Assistance with veterans-specialized relocation resources

Pension credit for up to four years of military service

Connections to local veteran’s groups

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer should visit JoinNOPD.org. Additional questions regarding recruitment or the applicant selection process can be directed to NOPD’s Recruitment and Applicant Investigation section at 504-658-5575 or recruit@nola.gov.