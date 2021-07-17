NOPD and City Parking Division issue 494 parking citations in the Eighth District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began working with the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works Parking Division to enforce parking regulations in the Eighth District.

Areas of focus include The French Quarter, CBD, and the Warehouse District.

In recent weeks, citizens have brought concerns to the city government regarding vehicles parking illegally in areas within the Eighth District, including on neutral grounds and in some residential areas.

NOPD wants to remind the public that parking on neutral grounds is illegal unless a special allowance is in effect in low-lying areas. Once that allowance is rescinded, vehicles must be moved to legal parking locations.

Since July 2, a total of 494 parking citations have been issued to vehicles parked illegally in the Eighth District. The breakdown of these numbers by day includes:

Friday (July 2,2021) – 90 citations

Saturday (July 3,2021) – 136 citations

Friday (July 9, 2021) – 125 citations

Saturday (July 10, 2021) – 143 citations

This total also includes 23 vehicles being towed and five vehicles having boots placed to make the vehicles immobile until fines are paid.

Parking citations are issued by the City of New Orleans’ Department of Public Works Parking Division. For more information, visit https://www.nola.gov/dpw/parking/.