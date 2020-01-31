NOPD: Algiers robbery suspect identified, but already being held for out of state charges

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has identified and located the suspect in a January 28 robbery in Algiers.

The NOPD obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Julien Demone Hardin for his involvement in the robbery that occurred in the 4000 block of Behrman Highway.

Shortly before noon, officers say Hardin entered a retail store and approached an employee, asking questions about products. Through intimidation, the subject demanded that the employee give him money from the cash register. After taking the money, the subject fled the location on foot.

NOPD Fourth District detectives were able to positively identify Hardin as the perpetrator in this incident. Hardin was located, already being detained in the St. Bernard Parish Jail on unrelated out of state charges. Hardin was interviewed and has reportedly confessed to the robbery in Orleans Parish.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.