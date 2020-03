NEW ORLEANS – An unidentified man robbed an 8-year-old in New Orleans East, making off with his grandmother’s vehicle.

The robber approached the child around 6:15 p.m. in the 10600 block of Prentiss Avenue, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man grabbed the keys to the child’s grandmother’s vehicle from the child, got into the vehicle, and drove away.

No further information has been released.