NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in Treme.
According to NOPD, a 48-year-old man was killed in the incident that happened in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street.
Investigators reported that First District officers conducted a wellness check at the location and found the victim inside of an apartment suffering from a gunshot to his body.
EMS arrived shortly after and pronounce the man dead on the scene.
Detectives are gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible and a motive.
Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.
