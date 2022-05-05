NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in Treme.

According to NOPD, a 48-year-old man was killed in the incident that happened in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street.

Investigators reported that First District officers conducted a wellness check at the location and found the victim inside of an apartment suffering from a gunshot to his body.

EMS arrived shortly after and pronounce the man dead on the scene.

Detectives are gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible and a motive.

Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.