NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, May 23, the New Orleans Police Department asked the public for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter.

According to NOPD, 34-year-old Kennita Williams and her three-year-old daughter, Kennedi Dozier, were last seen by family on Saturday, May 21 around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Roman Street.

The two reportedly left the location heading to a location in Kenner, LA in a silver 2010 Nissan Altima bearing Louisiana license plate 116EQE.

According to NOPD, the two never arrived at their destination.

Dozier was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Kennita Williams and/or Kennedi Dozier is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.