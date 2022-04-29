NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department is asking for help in finding a missing man who was last seen in the Mid-City.

According to NOPD, 34-year-old Johnathon Rouse was last seen walking river bound on Canal Street at North Carrollton Avenue.

Rouse is 5’7” and weighs approximately 150-160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light-colored cap, black t-shirt, green cargo shorts, and brown work boots according to reports.

Anyone with additional information on Johnathon Rouse’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.