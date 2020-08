NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a double shooting in Central City last night that left two teens injured.

Three gunmen walked up to a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old in the 3300 block of Magnolia Street around 6:30 p.m. on August 11 and opened fire, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Each of the teenage victims were shot at least once and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The NOPD has not released any more information on this case.