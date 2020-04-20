NOPD: 2 killed, 2 shot in violent 8 hour span

NEW ORLEANS – Within the span of eight hours, NOPD officers investigated a double homicide and two additional shootings, one of which left a 12-year-old child with a gunshot wound in the foot.

Officers found the bodies of two men in the 7200 block of Arbor Drive just after 8:15 a.m. on April 19, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

One of the men was 43-years-old, while the age of the second man hasn’t been released. Both had been shot and were declared dead on the scene.

At 3:45 p.m. on April 19, a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg at the intersection of North Derbigny and Feliciana Streets. No further details have been released in that case.

Minutes later, around 4 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was shot near the intersection of Eagle and Apple Streets. Two or three unknown assailants approached the intersection and opened fire, according to the NOPD.

The boy was shot in the foot, and the unknown gunmen fled the scene.