NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On March 10, 2022, the NOPD arrested 19-year-old Jammal Craft in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred on February 28, 2022, in the 1600 block of Pratt Drive.

Photo of 19-year-old Jammal Craft from NOPD

According to police, around 8:02 p.m. on February 28, as the victim was delivering a package in the 1600 block of Pratt, two unknown black males reportedly approached him and demanded at gunpoint a USPS master key.

The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

Through investigation, NOPD Third District detectives developed and positively identified Craft as one of the perpetrators in this incident, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest on a charge of armed robbery.

With the assistance of the NOPD’s Special Operations Division and Violent Crime Abatement Investigation Team and USPS inspectors, Craft was arrested on March 10 and booked him accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.