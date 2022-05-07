NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the St.Roch neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to NOPD, a shooting happened in the 1800 block of Painters Street around 12:46 p.m. that resulted in the killing of an 18-year-old woman.

Reports show when police arrived at the location they found the victim with gunshot injuries, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives reported that they developed 18-year-old Shawn May as a suspect in this incident. May was located for questioning according to NOPD. After being questioned, NOPD determined May to be the perpetrator and obtained an arrest warrant for one count each of negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.

May was arrested and booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of the autopsy and notification of the family.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300.