NOPD: 14-year-old arrested for 4th of July shooting

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the NOPD announced the arrest of a 14-year-old male suspect in the investigation of a July 4 shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Saint Claude Avenue, and left two juvenile females with minor injuries.

Through investigation, NOPD Fifth District detectives determined that a party attended by a large number of juveniles was being held at an AirBNB at the location. Two juvenile females were reportedly on the porch at the location when a white SUV arrived at the location.

Gunfire allegedly came from the SUV, with both female victims having been struck. Both victims were treated and released from a local hospital.

As investigation into the incident progressed, detectives positively identified the juvenile male suspect as the perpetrator and secured a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was located on July 10 in the 1900 block of Touro Street, where he was apprehended and arrested.

The suspect was booked for two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of discharging a firearm and one count of juvenile in possession of a firearm. As the suspect is a juvenile, his name and photo will not be released.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.