NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in Algiers on Saturday.
According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks.
Reports show a male suffered from a single gunshot wound.
EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene according to reports.
Police said there are two individuals that have been detained.
