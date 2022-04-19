NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a third shooting in New Orleans on Tuesday night.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened on Allen and North Rocheblave streets, in the Fifth District.

Reports showed there were two gunshot wound victims in the incident.

NOPD reported one of the victims was a man and one was a female teenager.

The man victim was pronounced dead on the scene according to NOPD.

The teenager was taken to the hospital by EMS.

WGNO’S Anna McAllister is on the scene now.