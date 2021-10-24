NOPD: 1 dead and five injured from car crash on I-510

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a traffic fatality that killed one and injured five others in the 2400 block of Paris Road (I-510).

According to police, around 11:46 p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the location. Upon arrival, officers found three victims inside of each car.

The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in the 2400 block of Paris Road. Initial reports indicate there is one deceased victim. No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/J6ViXgjEa9 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 24, 2021

One female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other five victims were transported to the hospital by NOEMS. Currently, there is no information regarding their conditions.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of vehicle #1 (sedan) was traveling southbound on Paris Road when for unknown reasons the driver lost control of the car and struck vehicle #2 (SUV) who was heading northbound.

The deceased victim was in the rear seat of vehicle #1.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will officially identify the deceased victim in this incident upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6205 with any additional information.