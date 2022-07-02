NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Food insecurities swept the nation during the pandemic. As inflation continued to climb to record highs, the situation only got worse.

Nationwide non-profits have since stepped in to help fight the problem by visiting the Crescent City on a busy holiday weekend.

“We just had rent and all our bills are happening,” Founder and CEO of Goodr Jasmine Crowe said. “Plus, we have family that we want to entertain. So, we’re really excited to be here.”

The organization worked to help families keep some money in their wallet during the Fourth of July holiday.

“A loaf of bread, a dozen eggs, no longer under a dollar. People are paying $2-3,” Crowe said. “For me, it got really crazy when I saw iceberg lettuce for $2 because that was something that was always under $1.”

With no end to inflation in sight, Goodr teamed up with Pelicans’ guard CJ McCollum and his team to feed over 500 families Saturday.

“Legacy is such a very important thing to him,” said Ashley Combs, who worked on McCollum’s management team. “So, when he got traded here to New Orleans a few months ago, the first thing he said was ‘let’s hit the ground running in terms of giving back to the community in ways that we always have.'”