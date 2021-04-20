‘Nomadland’ is more than a 6-time Oscar-nominated movie

It's a movement that moves with a Louisiana connection

NEW ORLEANS – It’s more than a movie.

Nomadland.

It’s a movement.

A traveling tale about people who are not homeless.

They are just, houseless.

Nomadland‘s connection to Louisiana is Nathan Harrison.

Nathan works behind the scenes.

On Nomadland, his job was the to find the nomads.

And to look for the lands.

The people and places of the film.

Locations and talent.

Most of the people you see in the movie are just that, just people.

Real people.

People who have never been actors before.

Nathan helped to scout them out.

He’s been behind the scenes of Hollywood for the last ten years.

He got his degree in French.

And he has a passion for film.

Right now, he’s looking for his next movie job.

You could say, Nathan Harrison is living a little like a nomad.

Nomadland is nominated for six Oscars.

