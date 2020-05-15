NOMA Sculpture Garden will reopen on June 1, but entry will not be free…

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, the New Orleans Museum of Art announced their reopening plans. The sculpture garden will reopen on June 1, while the museum will reopen at a later date. Read the full announcement below.

Nine weeks have passed since NOMA, along with cultural institutions worldwide, closed its doors temporarily with the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. In that time, we have worked creatively and collaboratively to continue our mission of offering innovative experiences for learning and interpretation of art. Our digital outreach has truly been revolutionized during this shutdown, and we look forward to continuing to build upon this important initiative. At the same time, we have recognized the importance of providing analog materials for our audiences and that too has informed the content we are committed to providing in the future.

But, we have missed our members and community. I am pleased to report that NOMA has been included in Phase 1 of reopening New Orleans. In accordance with guidelines and directives from Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and the Center for Disease Control, NOMA plans to open the gates of the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden to visitors on June 1. While many of us have sought solace in the beauty of nature during this strange spring, we look forward to inviting you back to enjoy the combination of a lush landscape and world-renowned works of art. Updated Sculpture Garden guidelines are listed below.

These are challenging times for the financial stability of museums, and because of the significant revenue loss NOMA has suffered due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are asking our visitors to pay a small admission fee to the sculpture garden at this time. This is an important change, as your contribution will be critical to NOMA’s continued success.

NOMA will follow a phased approach to reopening the museum. New rules will be set in place to ensure the safety of all, while still enjoying NOMA’s collection and exploring the museum galleries. More details on the museum opening are forthcoming. As required by the Phase 1 protocol, we will operate at 25% capacity in the museum building.

There are always lessons learned during difficult times. We have discovered our capacity to pursue excellence in differing ways while maintaining our commitment to exploring the power of art to unify, heal, and provide comfort. All of us have experienced the power of collaboration and the creativity unleashed by engaging one another in the process of presenting new ways to support our audiences. Finally, we have all experienced the camaraderie and support of our colleagues here in New Orleans and throughout the United States as we all grapple with whatever the next chapter will be. Desmond Tutu once said, “One day we will wake up and discover we are family.”

In the weeks ahead, as we continue to navigate this new normal together, I know we will all be able to find hope and inspiration through art. Together.

Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden Hours

The Besthoff Sculpture Garden is expected to reopen on Monday, June 1, and will also be open on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The health and safety of our guests, staff, and collection are our highest priorities. Here is what you can expect:

ADMISSION

Museum Members are free (Join now)

Adults: $5

Seniors, military, university students: $3

Visitors 19 years and under are free

Healthcare workers and first responders are free through December 31, 2020

Following Tuesday, June 2, The garden will be open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

HOURS

Seniors and immuno-compromised only: 9:30 – 11 a.m.

General public: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Museum Members only: 4 – 6 pm

GUIDELINES

No social gathering will be permitted. Please visit by yourself or with those from your household.

If you are not feeling well, especially if you have a fever, please stay home and return to visit the garden at a later date.

Visitors to the garden will remain at 25% capacity.

The Pavilion and restrooms in the garden will remain closed for the time being.

Gallery attendants will be on site to monitor social distancing and foot traffic flow.

All visitors will enter and exit through the main entrance of the garden (by the Dueling Oaks).

Markings on the ground at the entrance will ensure visitors stand 6 feet apart, should a line need to form.

Markings around sculptures will ensure a distance of 6 feet is maintained.

We ask that visitors wear face masks as per CDC, state, and city guidelines.

Face masks will be available for purchase upon entry.

Entrances and the central bridge will have sanitizing stations for visitors.

Garden facilities will undergo enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the day.