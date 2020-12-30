NOMA revises hours, adds free Thursdays

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art will now be closed Monday through Wednesday, starting on January 4.

NOMA will be open to visitors Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Besthoff Sculpture Garden will remain open from Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. through sundown. During this interim period, Louisiana residents will receive free museum admission on Thursdays, courtesy of The Helis Foundation.

“We are paying close attention to COVID-19 infection rates across our city and state. As per the medical and scientific experts, we are anticipating a spike in January and February following the holidays. NOMA will use this additional day of closure for sanitization protocols, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors and staff.” Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director of NOMA

Prepaid, contactless ticketing is encouraged for museum visits. Click here to purchase tickets in advance of your visit.

Click here for more detailed information on NOMA’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

Click here for more information on NOMA’s visitation hours.