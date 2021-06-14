NOMA honors Juneteenth with free admission for all

NEW ORLEANS — In honor of Juneteenth, the annual holiday commemorating the end of legal slavery in the United States, NOMA is waiving admission for all.

The New Orleans Museum of Art is inviting visitors to enjoy a day of activities while supporting the ongoing movement for justice, equity, and liberation.

All events and activities are free. Click here to reserve your free ticket for admission to NOMA and the Besthoff Sculpture Garden.

Daily activities include:

Food trucks Local food vendors will be present in front of the museum throughout the day. 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A family art-making activity on the front steps of the Museum Freedom Flag Wind Catchers 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. What does freedom mean to you? Take inspiration from the Juneteenth holiday flag, known as the “freedom flag,” to create your own wind catcher using paper rolls, beaded wire, and streamers.

Dance performance at the Lapis Center for the Arts Edward Spots: Motion to Move 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Motion to Move is a performance event by renowned dancer and choreographer Edward Spots with Magnolia Dance & Company. This original work will honor the history of Juneteenth, while considering the legacies of enslavement and brutality that still exist within our current prison system and elsewhere. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the museum on the day of the event.

A photographic banner on the exterior fence to the Besthoff Sculpture Garden Building on an ongoing collaboration between New Harmony High School and the New Orleans Photo Alliance, NOMA collaborated with local students to explore the fundamentals of photography and curating with some of the city’s foremost artists. The culmination of this project, What Is Harmony?, is on view to the public starting June 19. View a collaborative photo narrative reflecting on what it means to find balance with ourselves, our communities, and the environment.

AfricaTown USA – Available Online Starting June 19 NOMA and Amistad Research Center jointly host a virtual conversation between community activist Hannibal Lokumbe and the pastor of Union Missionary Baptist Church of AfricaTown USA, Rev. Derek Tucker. They will discuss the cultural restoration of the historic community of AfricaTown, which was founded in 1866 by the survivors of the last documented slave ship to transport enslaved Africans to the Americas. The Amistad Research Center will also share oral histories of AfricaTown descendants. This program will be available to watch virtually on NOMA’s website.



The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the Sculpture Garden is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.