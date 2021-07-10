NOMA announces return for free admission to the Besthoff Sculpture Garden

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On July 12, the public can visit the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden for free.

Starting Monday at 10 a .m. the garden will be free and open to the public 7 days a week.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated loss of revenue, NOMA asked visitors to pay an

admission fee of $5 to the Besthoff Sculpture Garden, which was historically free, upon the reopening of the

Garden on June 1, 2020.

Admission revenue from the Garden enabled the museum to recover some of the revenue lost by the pandemic closure.

“We are grateful to the New Orleans community for supporting the museum over the course of 2020 and into 2021, and we are delighted to be able to resume free admission to the Garden. Their dedicated support has ultimately allowed us to reinstate free admission. Please continue to visit NOMA, and visit often,” said Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director.