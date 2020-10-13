NOLAWeen in full swing at Mardi Gras World!

NEW ORLEANS – Happening now, NOLAWeen at Mardi Gras World. The family-friendly, socially-distanced themed photo experience is running from October 1-31.

Included as part of every self-guided tour at Mardi Gras World, NOLAween will feature 15 fall-themed photo opportunities for all ages, as well as several over-the-top, newly built Halloween props, some as tall as 14 feet high.

The photo experience will incorporate the artistry of Mardi Gras World’s most iconic props to create

scenes for memorable moments during the fall season.

Along with the photo opportunities, children can participate with a scavenger hunt within the NOLAween photo area, and receive a treat bag from the gift shop when their scavenger hunt is completed.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes to take pictures within the area.

Knowing that Halloween-themed events in New Orleans will change for 2020, Mardi Gras World wanted to ensure that locals and tourists are able to experience the festive spirit of Halloween.

With a warehouse of 250,000 square feet, Mardi Gras World is able to offer tours in which social distancing is possible while maintaining a festive atmosphere. Mardi Gras World will require all guests to wear masks as well as to keep distance from other parties experiencing respective areas.

Hand sanitizer stations are also provided throughout the facility.

Mardi Gras World continues to offer self-guided tours daily from 9:30-4:30pm, seven days a week. Each tour begins with a 15-minute video followed by a self-guided tour of the artists working on hundreds of props and floats for next year’s Mardi Gras and the additional NOLAween photo area.

Admission for the self-guided tour and NOLAween photo experience is $22.00 for adults, $17.00 for military and seniors, and $14.00 for children. Each admission purchased on-line or at the gift shop saves $4.00 with code “NOLAween”.