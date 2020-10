NEW ORLEANS – Any place else, it would be just another Halloween.

Not in New Orleans.

Here, it’s NOLAween.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it’s the place for trick or treaters of all ages.

The location is Mardi Gras World.

The place has been transformed into a family theme park just in time for Halloween.

The New Orleans Halloween parade has been canceled, but now you can parade past and right into NOLAween.

To get tickets and more information, all you need to do is click right here.