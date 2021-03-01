NOLA: Warehouse District bar issued cease-and-desist order

Close up of a glass of wine and a beer in a bar

NEW ORLEANS — Warehouse District hotspot Republic NOLA was issued a cease-and-desist order by the City of New Orleans on Monday.

COVID-19 task force members with the Department of Public Works served the order to popular bar located at 828 S. Peters St. for failing to enforce mask mandates and serving alcohol past curfew.

According to Winston Reid, Deputy Director of Code Enforcement, Republic NOLA was found non-compliant with the modified Phase Two guidelines, which went into effect at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

More than 250 patrons were gathered inside the establishment on Sunday at approximately 12:15 a.m., and most attendees reportedly failed to wear facial coverings.

In addition, bartenders were found serving alcohol past the 11 p.m. curfew.

Republic NOLA will be shut down until City officials allow them to reopen in writing.