NOLA walk to end Alzheimer’s Saturday, November 13

On Saturday, Nov. 13, New Orleans residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, Nov. 13, New Orleans residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Click here for more information on how to register.

Schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3530 Houma Blvd. Metairie, LA.

8:30 a.m. Registration

9 a.m. Opening Ceremony

9:15 a.m. Walk begins