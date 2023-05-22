NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They congregate.

All in New Orleans

All in the glory of garbage.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood welcomes you to Waste Expo.

It’s the kind of convention that gives people permission to talk trash.

And right here, like a professor in a college laboratory, from New York City, Liz Picarazzi provides proof that the trash cans she created are positively, absolutely, and for the first time, she preaches rat proof.

In an experiment, Liz placed a twelve-inch double-sausage New York City pizza into what she calls a CitiBin.

Relentless Big Apple rats were locked outside the stylish container designed to tidy up trash by keeping litter lovely.

And keeping rats on the run.

In the middle of Times Square, New York Mayor Eric Adams shouted, sign me up!

Now Liz is on a nationwide sales tour to rat-infested cities across America.

You dirty rats don’t stand a chance. Now that garbage gets guarded inside the invention now showing under the big top.

At the greatest trash show on Earth.