NOLA to host collection day for hazardous waste materials May 8

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation today announced that it will host a Household Hazardous Waste Materials Collection Day on Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Recycling Drop-Off Center (2829 Elysian Fields Ave).

Proof of Orleans Parish residency will be required in the form of a valid driver’s license or a motor vehicle inspection sticker.

Household hazardous items that will be accepted only on Saturday include:

garden chemicals

pesticides

household cleaners

drain cleaners

bleach

paint (latex and oil-based)

paint thinner

varnish

grout

flammable liquids

muriatic acid

small mercury devices

aerosols

pool shock

antifreeze

motor oil

gasoline

Household hazardous items should never be placed in the garbage or curbside recycling containers.

The following items will not be accepted:

tanks

fire extinguishers

explosives

radioactive materials

medicines

medical waste

asbestos

hazardous waste from businesses or schools

Items accepted at biweekly recycling drop-off events every second and fourth Saturday include:

Paper: newspapers, magazines, catalogs, office paper, junk mail, phone books

Plastics: #1 (soda/water bottles) and #2 (milk/juice/shampoo/detergent containers),

Small metals (aluminum and steel)

Cardboard, boxboard (cereal/soft drink boxes)

E-waste: iPads, tablets, computers, laptops, telephones/telephone systems, cell phones, bag phones, televisions (limit: four), keyboards, speakers, telephone/computer cables, X-boxes, PlayStations, Wii, MP3/DVD/CD players, UPS, circuit boards, portable navigation/GPS devices, inkjet/toner cartridges, digital cameras/video recorders (DVRs), gaming consoles, DVD movies and video games, fax machines, small printers, monitors, processors, networking equipment, stereos and security systems

Household batteries (AA, AAA, AAAA, C, D, 6v, 9v, Lithium)

Lightbulbs (fluorescent and incandescent)

Mardi Gras beads

Tires (limit: five)

Organics for Composting: fruit and vegetable scraps (peels, skins, pits or seeds), tea bags, coffee grounds and paper filters, eggshells, nutshells, seed shells, plain bread, grains and plain pasta (no toppings, meat, bones, dairy or foods with oil)

Glass (limit 50 lbs.)

The City reserves the right to limit the type and quantities of items accepted.

Residents can visit the Recycling Drop-Off Center (2829 Elysian Fields Ave.) from Tuesday, May 18 through Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to reclaim usable water-based and oil-based paint.

Companies providing free recycling services to the community in partnership with the Department of Sanitation include:

Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council (CACRC) (electronics)

The Green Project (paint)

ArcGNO (Mardi Gras beads)

The Composting Network (composting)

CW Recycling (recycling)

Iron Mountain (paper shredding)

For more information, please visit https://nola.gov/sanitation/recycling/drop-off/.