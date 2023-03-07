In Financial Literacy Class

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A classroom of New Orleans eighth graders can count on one teacher.

That’s because he’s the one teacher who really teaches them how to count.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood hopes to find a seat in this class.

The teacher is Tommie Vassel. Tommie’s been a CPA for almost 40 years. Now he clocks in at Ben Franklin Math & Science School.

And for the first time in New Orleans and maybe anywhere, kids can take a once-a-week, year-long class called Financial Literacy & Accounting.

As the teacher, Tommie Vassel did not need a calculator to figure out, kids go to college.

And they graduate.

And they never learn about much about numbers and money.

Much less stocks and bonds.

The class may just transform them into millionaires.

Learning about dollars here really makes sense.

