NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She’s leaving Louisiana.
She’s 17-year-old Liyah Ernest.
And she’s headed to California for college.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says Liyah just got a full scholarship.
Where is she going?
Stanford.
Her education in education happened right here at the Excite All Stars Innovation Center.
It’s sort of like a school for kids from six to eighteen.
It’s after school.
And at summer camp.
Kids get a workout in the three A’s.
That’s Academics.
Arts.
And the real workout.
That’s an A for Athletics.
You just never know what New Orleans kids will innovate.
Especially when they’re thinking.
Especially when you’re on the way to Stanford.
And Liyah Ernest.