17-year-old Liyah Ernest gets the 3 A's

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She’s leaving Louisiana.

She’s 17-year-old Liyah Ernest.

And she’s headed to California for college.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says Liyah just got a full scholarship.

Where is she going?

Stanford.

Her education in education happened right here at the Excite All Stars Innovation Center.

It’s sort of like a school for kids from six to eighteen.

It’s after school.

And at summer camp.

Kids get a workout in the three A’s.

That’s Academics.

Arts.

And the real workout.

That’s an A for Athletics.

You just never know what New Orleans kids will innovate.

Especially when they’re thinking.

Especially when you’re on the way to Stanford.

And Liyah Ernest.