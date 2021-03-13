NOLA sets St. Patrick’s Day restrictions

NEW ORLEANS — Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but don’t enjoy it too much.

That’s the message from the city tonight.

So, the street that connects the two most popular Irish bars will be blocked off.

From Saturday (March 13) right through Wednesday (March 17), barricades will be up on 3rd Street between Tracy’s on Magazine St. and Parasols on Constance St.

That’s where there’s usually a big block party, but the New Orleans Police Department wants to discourage that this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Residents will still have access, however.