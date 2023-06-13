NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) won an award from the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) for its emergency management function and All-Hazards Plan.

RTA was honored at the APTA Rail Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with the 2023 Emergency Management Certificate of Merit award for light rail/streetcar systems.

RTA representatives said the APTA Rail Safety, Security and Emergency Awards program is designed to acknowledge transit organizations dedicated to improving transit safety and security through effective initiatives.

Winners of the award are viewed by APTA as an ideal model for the development and implementation of educational, training and supportive programs that maintain a culture of safety, security and great service for their communities.

RTA’s work in implementing an emergency management function to develop and issue an All-Hazards Plan contributes to a movement to standardize emergency preparedness and response and better align with federal requirements.

